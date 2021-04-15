ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Late U.S. Capitol Police Officer William 'Billy' Evans was laid to rest in Adams on Thursday. Evans grew up in Western Massachusetts and went on to serve the U.S. Capitol Police for 18 years before dying in the line of duty.
Law enforcement and community members lined the streets of Adams to remember Evans, who died earlier this month in Washington D.C. after a driver rammed a car into a barricade he was patrolling.
Evans grew up in Clarksburg, but his funeral was held in Adams with his casket covered by the American flag.
“While William Evans wasn’t a native of here, his father is buried here and he’s going to be buried in our cemetery,” said Dave Bissaillon, a member of the Adams business community.
This tightknit community increased its display of patriotism. A local business owner said within 48 hours, every storefront had an American flag.
“It’s the way Adams is,” Bissallion said. “It’s what we do when something happens, we’re just very proud of this guy’s service.”
In the rain, community members shared with Western Mass News how stunned they are by the violence that ended Billy’s life.
“It just shouldn’t have happened,” Joan said. “I just want to pay respects to him and help his family just has some comfort with all the people here.”
