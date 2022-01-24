ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help with an arson investigation in Enfield.
Enfield Police said that around 2:45 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called to 30 Montano Drive for a fire to the rear of the residence.
"The homeowner witnessed an individual walking away from the home carrying a gas can," police explained in a statement.
Nearby residents are being asked to check any home surveillance video taken between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. today.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Enfield Police Det. Timothy Lewis at (860) 763-8939 or by email.
