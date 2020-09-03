NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is a heavy police presence along a roadway in the Florence section of Northampton.
Our crew on-scene saw approximately 10 Northampton Police cruisers, including the department's Crime Scene Services unit, along Florence Road.
Some of those police units were seen lining the road, while others were seen near Ravenwold Greenhouses.
Northampton Police told Western Mass News that they are investigating a possible motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. However, additional details were not immediately available.
A K-9 unit was also seen in the area.
Anyone with information or who may have been in the area around 8:45 p.m. Thursday is asked to call Northampton Police.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.