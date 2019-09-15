CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have confirmed that there are no more reports of natural gas after numerous calls came in Sunday night about how residents believed they smelt an odor.
The calls came at 7:25 p.m. from Chicopee Center, Chicopee Street, Montgomery Street, Dale Street, and Grattan Street.
Chicopee Fire Department personnel along with Columbia Gas workers attempted to locate the source of the odor.
The gas company had 'sweepers' attempt to detect the source of the odor and discovered zero readings throughout the city.
Chicopee Police Department Public Information Officer (PIO), Michael Wilk informed Western Mass News that there is no danger to anyone inside their homes as the only reports were outside smells.
