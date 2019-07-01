SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In less than a week, three dirt bikes and one moped have been taken off the streets of Springfield.
Four people were also arrested last week as police continue to follow these illegal riders.
Springfield Police continue to crack down on illegal dirt bike riders in the city by sending out specific units and using their real-time analysis center to follow these dangerous riders
"It's not a game. It's not funny. It's not a game of cat and mouse when you're potentially putting someone's life in danger," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
It's become far too common of a sight through the streets of Springfield. A Western Mass News viewer shared video of three people riding illegal dirt bikes through red lights near Page Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue.
Last week, Springfield Police put out undercover officers and officers utilizing Enduro motorcycles, focused on stopping these illegal riders.
Four people were arrested and three dirt bikes and one moped were confiscated.
This crackdown came after officers experienced another dangerous encounter with these riders.
"There was two officers at the Mobil gas station in the north end on Main Street, right by Baystate over there. They went up to talk to some of the dirt bike riders who were gassing up. One of the officers had a piece of concrete or a large rock thrown at his head. It was their shared cruiser that they smashed the window," Walsh added.
Robin Allsop is part of the Knox Trail Riders. He told Western Mass News that these illegal dirt bike riders are ruining the sport for those who ride safely and responsibly.
"I've run into them on Roosevelt Avenue and Page Boulevard. They've cut me off just like several other people have been cut off. They're a danger to the community. Just look at what they've been doing," Allsop said.
Police are stressing the reminder: if you are to see these illegal dirt bike riders out on the road, do not engage them. Also, if you know where they are storing these dirt bikes, contact the Springfield Police Department.
