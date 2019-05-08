CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police continue to crack down on the use of dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets.
On Monday, Chicopee Police arrested a Springfield man for driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license after a group of twenty riders were seen on dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles throughout the city.
This continues to be a problem here in Chicopee and Springfield, and police are asking for your help to keep the streets safe.
"I’ve seen sixty to seventy miles per hour," Richard Cummings, Jr., owner of New England Cycle Supply, tells us. "More than one kind of bike..street bikes, dirt bikes, ATVs."
Cummings, Jr. tells Western Mass News he’s seen large groups hitting the streets on dirt bikes and ATVs.
Police say a lot of these motor vehicles are, most likely, stolen.
"It’s hard to find your bike once it’s been stolen," continued Cummings, Jr. "People call here quite a bit. 'Have you seen my crf-15? My kid's bike got stolen.' They will go to extreme measures to steal something like that, because it’s an expensive item and it’s not a gas grill. It’s something they can roll away easily. Better to lock it up, put it in a shed, even multiple locks."
In February of 2018, Springfield Police confiscated nine illegal off highway vehicles in two days.
As the dangerous riding problem continues today in the city, detectives are looking to find out where these vehicles are being stored.
"They could be," Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us. "Stored in individuals' homes or apartments. They could be in a storage facility. What our detectives are really focusing on is to find out where those dirt bikes are being stored, because they can get them before they get on the road or they’ll know where they’re heading back to."
Richard and police say its also important to register your dirt bike or ATV properly.
That way, if it is ever lost or stolen and police recover it, they have a better chance at returning it to you.
