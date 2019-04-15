LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police remain on scene investigating a report of shots fired on Hubbard Street.
Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department tells us that, after receiving numerous 911 calls, officers were called to the intersection of Hubbard and Sewell Streets just after 9:00 p.m. Monday night for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a total of six shell casings in the area, as well as a vehicle with at least three bullet holes in it.
Officials also determined that a building had been shot at as well.
No injuries were reported.
Lt. Valadas adds that a vehicle was reportedly seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, but could not release a description of the vehicle at this time.
Our crew on scene reports that a section of Hubbard Street was closed and that several police cruisers were on scene investigating.
Lt. Valadas stated that the road will remain closed as crews continue their investigation.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
