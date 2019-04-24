Police continue to search for missing Springfield man.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are continuing to search for a 57-year-old man who went missing back in October of last year, and are asking for the public's help.
Springfield Police tell us that Wayne Hairston, who stays at the Rescue Mission, was last seen on Sunday, October 21 after morning mass.
Hairston is described as 5'1" male, weighing approximately 260 pounds, and is also taking several medications.
After putting out an original post on social media when he first went missing, police say they have not received a single tip on Hairston's whereabouts.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wayne Hairston, you are urged to contact Springfield Police Department at 413-750-2253, or by texting an anonymous tip to 274637.
You can also send the Springfield Police Department a private message to their Facebook page.
