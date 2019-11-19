SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue our weekly series shining a spotlight on some of the Mass State Police's most wanted fugitives in our area.
This week's suspect is being sought for his alleged role in the sexual assault of a minor.
Western Mass News digs deeper as to why police have said it's so important to arrest this week's suspect.
Hector Rivera of Springfield has a warrant out for his arrest following a sexual assault that allegedly happened in 2018.
Lt. Michael Farley with the Mass State Police told Western Mass News that if police had their way and knew where he is, he would've already been arrested.
"He was arrested, he was arraigned, he was placed on pre-trial probation with certain conditions the court put on him that he had to abide by. He did not abide by those conditions, the warrant ended and we're now actively looking for him. They're severe, serious charges. The victim's a child where the only thing i'll say was several years younger than 14, so it's a disturbing case," Lt. Farley said.
Rivera is being charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 as well as open and gross lewdness.
But that's not the only thing on his criminal record.
Lt. Farley said he has past convictions that include armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer and breaking & entering with intent to commit a felony.
Rivera has multiple identifying tattoos.
"In particular river has skeleton hands that go from the back of his neck to around the side of his neck that are pretty distinctive. He also has a spider tattoo on his right forearm area, he also has a chest and shoulder tattoos but those tattoos in particular, especially the neck tattoo, it's difficult to hide a neck tattoo," Lt. Farley noted.
However given his criminal record, people are asked not to approach him and to instead contact police.
Lt. Farley said he understands that sometimes the public doesn't always trust the police, but he wants everyone to keep in mind that they need help for the family's sake.
"Put yourselves in the shoes of the victims or the family members of the victims. We're dealing with victims who are paralyzed, dealing with children victims, and that's why we do offer anonymity. You can be anonymous, you can give us a tip, and we can make the arrest," Lt. Farley said.
An anonymous tip that can make all the difference for these families.
"One minor tip, it might seem insignificant to the person who calls it in, it could be something from the past like 'hey, i knew he used to hang out with so and so, i know he used to drive a red car, i know he used to go to this bar or restaurant or store or whatever', and it could've been 3, 4, 5 years ago that you had this information. Tips like that have led to the capture of multiple, multiple people," Lt. Farley explained.
To provide any information you may have on Rivera's whereabouts, the public is asked to contact either the Springfield Police Department or the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
