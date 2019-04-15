SPRINGFILED, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A second Springfield nightspot will now be subject to a review of their license after an act of violence occurred near their property.
The first is Club Aquarius, where an officer was shot across the street on Saturday, and now a verbal altercation that appears to have started inside Le Souk Hookah Lounge early this morning spilled out onto the street.
The street surrounding Le Souk Hookah Lounge, lit up and full of commotion, seemingly the opposite of how the intimate restaurant and night spot is known in the community, but police tell us that, early this morning, four people were stabbed outside by one assailant who's still at large.
The club's owner says that two people were kicked out of the club shortly before.
Kay Hussain, the owner of Le Souk, wasn't at the Worthington Street lounge when our cameras stopped by this morning, but Hussain sent us a statement, clarifying the argumentative moments leading up to, what Springfield Police described via Twitter as, "one person...attacking four others with a knife":
"I personally went over with security and advised both gentlemen to leave the establishment immediately without causing a scene. They each were escorted out from two different exits, after which point they ran towards Main Street and authorities were immediately notified."
"They are required to have a security plan in place," Springfield Councilor Orlando Ramos tells us.
Orlando Ramos, the chair of the Public Safety Committee, says the question remains how the one assailant was able to carry a weapon so close to the club.
"Normally would involve," continued Ramos. "Some type of a physical check of a person going in to make sure that they don't have any weapons on them...so the city will review that at some point."
"Le Souk is mainly known as," stated Mayor Sarno. "A restaurant, and so I'm a little disappointed it disseminated from that restaurant."
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says, over the phone, this license review is particularly important, in that it might require more security plans if Le Souk continues to operate in a late-night capacity.
"My knowledge is that," says Ramos. "This is more of a restaurant, and, if you're going to become a nightclub, that is totally different...I would review it in a different aspect."
Again, the assailant in this case has not been arrested.
The four stabbing victims all have non-life threatening injuries.
Springfield Police did say that four people, unrelated to the stabbing, were arrested for interfering with the officer trying to give first aid at the scene.
