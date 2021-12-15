SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield Police and Massachusetts State Police were on Page Boulevard Wednesday evening, completing their fifth round of traffic enforcement.
They have been making efforts to catch speeders and distracted drivers in order to increase driver and pedestrian safety after several fatal accidents over the last two months.
Western Mass News cameras were rolling as many cars were pulled over, officers citing those drivers.
“This is their first effort in the late evening, so the result will be interesting to see if people slow down and put their phones down tonight,” said the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
He told Western Mass News that Page Boulevard was specifically chosen for the city’s fifth round of traffic enforcement. Two drivers were killed last month after one crashed into a building and another crashed into a tree.
“This is the next long stretch of road in the city where we normally see a lot of crashes,” Walsh said. “This year, there’s been more than 100 crashes on Page Boulevard, but so far our officers have handed out more than 600 tickets so far on Page Boulevard this year. But tonight I anticipate, with the efforts, I think there will be another hundred or so.”
So far, around 400 tickets and more than 30 criminal complaints were issued between the first four patrols around the city.
Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that he hopes more of these special patrols will help to make roads safer.
“These traffic violations have to be taken seriously to send a message,” said Mayor Sarno.
Drivers said that they think it is what needs to be done to keep people safe.
“A lot of it is because people aren’t paying attention. They’re on their phones or looking around or on the radio or speeding,” Chris St. Maour of Springfield told Western Mass News.
It was unclear how many tickets were issued Wednesday night, but police expect to have those numbers Thursday.
