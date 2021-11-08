SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police were out in force over the weekend, cracking down on traffic violations. This came after four deadly crashes occurred in four days last week, and calls from city leaders for motorists to slow down.
Springfield police told Western Mass News that officers handed out more than 100 citations this weekend, a sign that police are stepping up their efforts to keep the city's streets safer.
As of last Friday, Springfield Police had issued more than 600 speeding citations since September 1st. They also arrested 62 drivers for driving without a license or having a suspended license. They also issued 225 criminal complaints in regards to that.
We have learned over this past weekend that the Springfield Police Department issued another 100 citations for all types of traffic violations.
Western Mass News asked a state representative whether traffic tickets can help to stop the speeding problem in Springfield.
“Once you have that interaction and you get pulled over by a police officer, it is a wake-up call for a lot of people to slow down,” said State Representative Orlando Ramos. “Part of it is the fact we have so many distracted drivers and so many distractions while people are driving. That’s become an issue over the years. The state legislature has taken action to reduce the problem of distracted drivers."
So far this year in the city of Springfield, there have been 19 fatal crashes as of Friday, the most since 2018.
