AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- One person was transported to the hospital after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a car on Main Street, police said.
The driver of the car traveling south swerved into the other lane crashing into the tractor-trailer and the airbag was deployed in the car, police said. The car driver's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Only the southbound lane is open for traffic, police said, between 270 Main St. and Cooper Street.
State Police are on scene to evaluate the tractor-trailer.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.