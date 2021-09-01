CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in Chicopee.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, Chicopee Police were called to the 500 block of Center Street for a report of shots fired.
Police arrived and found shell casings and at nearly the same time, an adult male arrived at Baystate Medical Center by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as 28-year-old Luis Vazquez of Springfield, later died from his injuries on Sunday, August 29.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740, the State Police detective unit at the D.A.'s office at (413) 505-5993, or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.