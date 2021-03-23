SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mass shooting in Colorado that killed 10 people, including a police officer, is striking nerves around the country, especially in the police community.
In Massachusetts, this news comes as efforts are underway to recruit more officers.
Ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado grocery store on Monday. One of those people was a brave police officer named Eric Talley. He was one of the first to respond to the scene. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold hailed him a hero for his swift action, trying to save people inside the store.
“He didn't have to go into policing. He had a profession before this, but he felt a higher calling. He was willing to die to protect others and that gets lost in translation,” Herold said.
The shooting comes as Massachusetts is gearing up to hold their civil service exam for those who want to become police officers. It happens every two years.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that it is becoming a police officer isn’t just a job. Rather, it’s a passion for many who serve and protect.
“Policing is a dangerous profession. It’s one of those that professions that, in this day and age, every move gets scrutinized. If you make one misstep, your name might be in the paper and you almost have to be perfect at all times, so there is a lot of that hanging over people’s heads,” Walsh explained.
Walsh said the department usually takes on approximately 35 new police officers, but in Springfield and across the state, there aren't as many signing up to take the test compared to years past.
“Typically, in the past decade or so, we end up with a list of 300 to 400 eligible candidates. This year, right now, as of last week, there was only 110 signed up, so there is a month left to sign up,” Walsh added.
Walsh attributes that to the current climate in the country.
“COVID has been difficult because we haven’t been able to get out into the community and push as much as we have, so that may be a factor for the numbers this year. Just overall, it’s a dangerous profession that isn’t getting the respect that it deserves,” Walsh explained.
Walsh said the number of applicants has doubled in the last few weeks. The department hopes about 200 more people sign up to take the exam later this spring.
