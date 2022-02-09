LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – On Tuesday, Western Mass News reported that the state released a detailed report on police traffic stops in Massachusetts with a focus on who police pulled over based on race and what time of day or night.
Two communities in western Massachusetts stood out from the rest, and their police chiefs spoke out.
Highlighted in the state's report, the Ludlow and Hadley Police Departments and State Police in Foxboro were more likely to stop non-white drivers during the day than night.
“I don't feel that my department becomes the anomaly,” said Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas.
Chief Valadas reacted to the state’s traffic stop citation data analysis report released this week by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
There were more than 425,000 police traffic stops in a 10-month period in 2020 with the majority of them between noon and six in the evening, and with the least amount of traffic stops occurring from midnight to 6 in the morning.
One of the conclusions drawn from the detailed analysis, white motorists are more likely to be stopped in daylight than in darkness, whereas non-white motorists are less likely to be stopped in daylight than in darkness.
When looking at stops in the inter-twilight period, the morning and evening commute times, Ludlow and Hadley show a slightly different trend.
In Ludlow, 17.2 percent of non-white drivers were pulled over in the daylight, compared to 12.8 percent at night.
Chief Valadas said that the numbers reflect the amount of traffic that is just passing through the community at a given time.
"I believe that we have a certain demographic that our three busiest roads mainly carry transient traffic to a larger demographic in the city of Springfield," he explained.
He also said if people speed, officers are not looking at who is driving.
"Just imagine that car coming at you at 40 miles an hour,” said Chief Valadas. “The race of the operator is not always very easy to see at all, because you're looking at the car, what the car is doing.”
He told us that he looked into this further and noted that there were 900 citations that the Ludlow Police Department issued in 2020. Most of them were warnings.
“78 percent of all of our citations in 2020 were written warnings, so there are no fines attached, and it is the officer going out of their way to literally document,” explained Chief Valadas.
Turning to the Hadley data, there is a 12 percent difference for the inter-twilight period, with a higher amount of non-white drivers pulled over during the day.
We reached out to Hadley Police Chief Michael Mason. He told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:
We are still trying to fully understand the report, and it is important to note that even the researchers themselves say that the statistical significances in their report can stem from factors outside of the report.
The Hadley department also said that they publish reports on their website for annual bias-free policing, use of force, and police pursuit data. Officers have completed annual training on subjects like implicit bias, fair and impartial policing.
We should note that researchers stress their findings do not confirm racial profiling or officer bias.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts:
“This data affirms the importance of transparency in policing, and raises additional questions about the role motorist race and ethnicity plays in policing on our roads.”
