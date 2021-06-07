NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police departments across the country are taking on a new initiative to encourage women to join the force.
It’s called the 30x30 pledge. Departments across the country are pledging to have female officers make up 30 percent of their police recruitment class by 2030.
The Northampton Police Department is the first municipal department in the state to join the 30x30 pledge, with the Massachusetts State Police force also on that list.
“Communities should really have police departments reflect the population that they serve, and one way we can work on that is increasing the number of female officers that work in the department,” Northampton Police Captain of Operations Victor Caputo said.
Caputo said their department currently has 10 female officers, which make up just 17 percent of their police force.
In the past two years, the Northampton Police Department exceeded the 30 percent benchmark of females in their recruitment class.
In 2019 they had 36 percent, and in 2020 they reached 40 percent.
But Caputo said that isn’t always the case, and the ultimate goal of the 30x30 pledge is to make that the norm.
Currently, the national average of women in police recruitment classes stands at 12 percent, and only three percent of ranking leaders are women officers.
