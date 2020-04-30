SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The stay-at-home advisory in the Bay State has been in place since mid-March, but the crime hasn’t stopped.
Many police departments said they’ve seen an uptick in domestic violence calls, but recently, the town of Ludlow has seen a rise in shoplifting and car break-in calls.
The Ludlow Police Department said these break-ins happen over night.
They call these thieves “opportunists” as they look for cars they can easily break into.
“It's night time, they’re going through neighborhoods, and they’re looking for the easiest gain that they can get,” Lt. David Valadas said. “And if they can get into the car easily, and if people leave things in there including the key fobs, I mean, anything can happen.”
Over in West Springfield, the Police Department said that since the stay-at-home advisory has been in place, they’re down 200 calls compared to the same time frame last year.
They have seen a 26% increase in domestic violence calls.
One West Springfield woman is happy crime is down.
She works at a grocery store and often comes home at night.
“Sometimes when I would walk home, I would be a little bit scared,” said Kristina Abshilava of West Springfield. “But now it’s quiet, and I think it’s not that dangerous to go home at night, go to my car, and I am not that concerned about it anymore.”
Ludlow police are encouraging people to make sure they lock their cars, shed and doors at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.