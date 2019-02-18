LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man is facing charges for drugs reportedly found by police inside his Ludlow diner.
According to Ludlow Police, cocaine and prescription medications were found in a raid on frank's diner.
However, more noteworthy among the alleged discoveries were hundreds of erectile dysfunction pills. The pills were different brands.
Some, police believe, were from a foreign source, raising questions about the value ED medication can have outside of their legally prescribed bottle.
Though the normal business hours listed for Monday are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Frank's Diner had none of the hustle and bustle of the regular lunch-hour rush.
Friday evening, Ludlow Police said that they found a different type of activity: cocaine, painkillers, and erectile dysfunction pills.
Ludlow Police told Western Mass News that the latter were found in alarming quantities.
"We confiscated well over 300 medications. Viagra or Cialis, Teva. This is the first time I had ever seen these types of drugs, especially in a large scale," said Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas.
Valadas said that many drugs prescribed for innocent reasons are often sold and listed the more obvious ones off the bat.
"Adderall, suboxone commonly used," Valadas noted.
However, Valadas said that it's not just legal mood-altering prescriptions that can become a commodity.
"If somebody has something that's common to a middle-aged male or an older male and they can trade that for something that they want - an amphetamine or other narcotic - and they can use that as currency if you don't have money," Valadas explained.
Valadas said that while many of Francisco Evangelista's alleged customers may have traded ED pills for something stronger, police also had reason to believe the pills were being re-sold back on the streets.
"We had people leaving there with those medications on them and they were not in a prescription bottle with their name on it. Certainly by the amount of the drugs that we found and the cash and whatnot, there were many many customers," Valadas added.
Western Mass News reached out to Evangelista, the owner of the diner, who is currently facing drug trafficking charges. He declined to make a comment on the record.
"[Do people need to be concerned that their own erectile dysfunction medication could be at risk for somebody stealing it and using it in a market-type sense here in Ludlow?] I think there's a street value for too many prescription medications, so people should obviously secure and take care of these medications," Valadas said.
Evangelista is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, along with the other two men who were arrested in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.