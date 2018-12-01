SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into an incident that prompted a heavy police response in one Springfield neighborhood.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that around 9 p.m. Saturday, the department's tactical response unit went to the area of Federal Court for a report of a domestic dispute.
When our crew arrived on-scene, officers were seen surrounding 10 Federal Court and urging people outside on the streets to get inside out of concern that shots may be fired.
Investigators searched two apartments and the area was cleared around midnight.
Walsh noted that, because of state law, no other information about the incident can be released.
