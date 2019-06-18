LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's been an interesting turn of events to a story we brought you Monday night.
Ludlow Police now say an employee at the Domino's on Center Street, who claimed he was robbed, was actually in on the robbery.
That suspect, Brian Goodreau, spoke exclusively with Western Mass News last night. He told us a man with his face covered, handed him a note saying he had a gun, and demanded money.
However, Ludlow Police said it turns out that this was just a scheme.
Around 7:30 p.m. yesterday, police were called to a reported robbery at Domino's on Center Street in Ludlow.
When officers arrived on-scene, they spoke with the employee who reported the incident and a perimeter was set-up as police searched for a suspect.
"I took all the money and threw it on the table" Goodreau told Western Mass News on Monday.
Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas said that further investigation led to a confession from that alleged victim and reported caller, 25-year-old Brian Goodreau of Wilbraham.
Investigators said Goodreau confessed to planning the Domino's robbery in Ludlow with 50-year-old Paul Cunningham of Springfield.
It all happened early Monday night while Goodreau was working.
"There was some suspicious circumstances that we recognized right away," said Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas.
Goodreau spoke exclusively and openly with Western Mass News on Monday night about the robbery.
"Well, this time, the safe was open. Usually, it's not, so he got all that. He probably got like $400...I thought it was left, but apparently from the footage, he said right," Goodreau noted.
Valadas said those details are exactly what led the police to to Goodreau.
"There were no other employees that, at the time, were at that location. Also, there was talk about the suspect gave a separate area where he fled into. There was a different direction that the suspect fled," Valadas said.
Police said other details didn't seem to add up.
"The business safe was open, which we found to be very coincidental for a robbery suspect to just happen to rob a location to where the safe is open," Valadas added.
Police added that the suspect, , was then identified and Valadas noted that based on the confession and other evidence, investigators established probable cause to arrest both Goodreau and Cunningham.
Goodreau was taken into custody at the police station and around 11:55 p.m. Monday, officers arrested Cunningham in Springfield.
"It quickly turned from a robbery into more of a larceny and a conspiracy case," Valadas said.
Goodreau is charged with conspiracy, larceny from a building, falsely reporting a crime, accessory after the fact, and obstruction of justice.
Cunningham is charged with conspiracy, larceny from a building, falsely reporting a crime, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact.
Arraignments for both suspects were held Tuesday in Palmer District Court.
The case remains under investigation.
