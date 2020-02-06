STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A New York man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop last night in Sturbridge.
Mass. State Police said that a trooper was on-patrol along I-84, near Exit 3A, in Sturbridge around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday when he saw a minivan merge onto the off-ramp at 50 miles per hour, in an area where the limit was 30 miles per hour.
The trooper pulled over the minivan along Route 20 east and as he spoke to the driver, identified as 40-year-old Alexander Kong of Bayside, NY, about the traffic stop, other troopers arrived on-scene.
State Police added that troopers were given consent to search the vehicle, during which it was discovered that Kong was allegedly concealing more than 362 pounds of a substance believed to be marijuana inside three cardboard boxes, seven duffel bags, and seven trash bags.
Each one-pound pacakge of marijuana, investigators noted, was heat-sealed.
Kong was arrested for trafficking marijuana. He was also cited for speeding.
Bail was set at $15,040, which Kong was unable to post. He was transported to the State Police barracks in Charlton where he will be held until arraignment Thursday in Dudley District Court.
