Police: driver flees scene on foot after striking two parked cars.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police remain on scene at East Street investigating an accident after a driver struck two parked cars and then fled the scene on foot.
Sgt. Shameklis of the Ludlow Police Department tells us that they were called to the area of East Street near Windsor Street around 8:40 p.m.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that a vehicle had struck two parked vehicles, and that the driver of the vehicle responsible for the incident had gotten out and fled the scene on foot.
Officials state that no one was inside either parked vehicle when the incident occurred.
A K9 unit was called in to assist locating the missing driver, and he was taken into custody just after 9 p.m.
Officials have not stated if the operator of the vehicle was driving while under the influence of alcohol.
This incident is still under investigation by the Ludlow Police Department.
