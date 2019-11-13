CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man has been hospitalized after allegedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop and crashing a vehicle.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a trooper tried to stop a car for a motor vehicle violation on I-91 in Springfield just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
That car then fled onto I-391 and a pursuit was approved, but was terminated a short time later.
"Subsequent to the termination of the pursuit, the suspect vehicle took Exit 3 in Chicopee and was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the bottom of the ramp," Procopio explained.
Troopers who were following in the direction of the car came upon the crash a short time later.
The driver of the car, a 34-year-old Holyoke man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
