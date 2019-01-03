CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Netflix is warning fans against participating in a potentially dangerous on-line challenge inspired by its latest hit film.
It's called the 'Bird Box' challenge.
Netflix tweeted out the rare warning, asking people to stop walking around outside blindfolded. The memes are inspired by characters in the horror film 'Bird Box', who must wear blindfolds - basically - to escape death.
In the new Netflix hit, the characters in the movie - led by Sandra Bullock and her two on-screen children - have to wear blindfolds to avoid looking at killer creatures that have invaded the world.
Scenes from the film have inspired what's become known as the 'Bird Box' challenge.
People across the country are posting videos of themselves, and sometimes their children, walking around outside blindfolded.
Netflix took to social media themselves tweeting:
Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.— Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019
"It's ridiculous, it's unsafe. If you care about your children at all, you won't participate in any activity like this," said Christine Serricchio of Chicopee.
Serricchio is clear about her feelings on this latest viral trend and so is Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
"Yeah, we do scratch our heads. We wonder where common sense went on things like this," Wilk explained.
Wilk told Western Mass News that once people post these things with kids involved, "Agencies are getting involved in these posts. I mean if a DCF worker or a teacher or a mandated reporter sees you're walking in traffic with your kids blindfolded, that could spark and investigation and causes agencies to come into your home."
"I think people will do anything for social media attention. It doesn't matter who's at risk, doesn't matter what they'll do for attention, to get on TV to be on social media to get likes," Serricchio added.
In the meantime, Netflix said that 'Bird Box' is their most-watched Netflix original within its first seven days of release.
