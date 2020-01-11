HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM ) - Police confirm three shootings happened Saturday night just hours apart.
This is the fifth shooting in the city since Thursday.
Police cruisers swarmed Holyoke Saturday night.
Crews were called around 5:00 p.m. to Gerard Way and found a juvenile shot that had been shot in the leg.
Police say that victim’s condition is non-life threatening and was taken to the hospital.
Just two hours later, police were called to Sargeant and Maple streets for a shooting, which is now ruled a homicide.
Western Mass News spoke with police who say both those shootings are being investigated.
Not too long after on Jarvis Avenue, police say a house was struck by gunfire.
There are no injuries from that incident.
Police are still figuring out if these shootings are connected.
It’s been a violent week in the Paper City.
On Friday, police found the body of a deceased 21-year-old Holyoke man near Morgan Elementary School on South Bridge Street.
Police say he was shot several times.
On Thursday night, Holyoke Police responded to the intersection of Main and Sargeant Streets.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg.
All these shootings are in close proximity to each other.
Police and the Hampden County District Attorney's office are investigating all five of these crimes.
