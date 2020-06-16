HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dangerous situation in Holyoke that prompted multiple calls to the police has led to the arrest of a Springfield man and recovery of an AK-47.
Lieutenant Jim Albert with the Holyoke Police Department, tells Western Mass News they began receiving 'numerous' calls about shots being fired and a "chase" at 8:30 Monday night.
Callers reportedly witnessed two vehicles involved and heard 'multiple gunshots' on Essex St. near a multi-unit apartment building.
"Other callers described the two suspect MV’s “pursuing each other” and possibly additional shots fired between them," Lt. Albert told us.
When officers arrived on scene, we're told a black BMW that was empty but still running, was found with 'numerous bullet holes' on Race Street.
A K-9 Unit was brought in to help track the suspects who fled from the vehicle, but they were never found.
Investigators did locate a second vehicle believed to be involved, a white Volkswagen, on South Street.
"It too was unoccupied and had apparent collision damages to it. Officers checked the area and located a male subject, Leonard Jackson, age 25 ...from Springfield, walking away from that MV. He had the keys to it in his pocket and it was registered to him," Lt. Albert told us.
Finally, a third vehicle was located on Essex St. and police say it too had gunshot damages including several 'spent 7.62 mm shell casings and other items.'
Lt. Albert explained to Western Mass News, "Several residents were present and described a wild scene as gunshots were fired and a black MV fled that area with two other subjects following it."
He says officers were able to locate numerous pieces of evidence including an AK-47 assault style rifle with a 30 round magazine and 'related 7.62 live ammunition.'
Jackson has been charged with the following:
- Possession of Ammo without an FID Card
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Wanton and Malicious Destruction of Property (2 Counts)
He was booked on those charges and taken to the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow prior to his arraignment.
State Police, an Easthampton Police Department K-9 unit, the FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all assisted Holyoke in this investigation.
Lt. Albert notes, "The investigation is on-going at this time. As of this date no victims of gunshots have been located – no victim has come forward."
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-536-6431.
