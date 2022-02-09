SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A suspected drug trafficker was arrested in Springfield Tuesday morning.
A state police spokesperson told Western Mass News that 35-year-old Juan Ramos-Cotto was taken into custody at his Clifton Avenue apartment.
While searching his home, they recovered 300 grams of suspected fentanyl, 100 grams of cocaine, and over 150 rounds of ammunition.
He faces multiple drug charges and one firearms charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.