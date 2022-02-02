LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police have found a potential threat to Ludlow Senior High School to be not credible.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, school administrators were made aware of a comment one student supposedly made to another on a bus, saying that he "shouldn't go to school tomorrow."
The interim superintendent told Western Mass News, quote:
The comment was deemed by the Ludlow Police Detective Department as a non threat, but we take all such comments/incidents very seriously and take every action necessary to ensure the safety of our students.
