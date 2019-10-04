Police, fire officials investigating rollover on State St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a rollover that happened late Friday night.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad says that firefighters were called to the 1100 block of State Street to assist with a motor vehicle that had rolled over.
It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the accident or if any injuries were reported.
Our Western Mass News crew on scene reports that a portion of State Street over by Club Aquarius and the Dunkin Donuts is blocked as part of the investigation.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
