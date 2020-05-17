EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials received calls of a deer being dragged by a fox on West Street in Easthampton.
When police arrived on scene, the fox was gone and they were able to find an uninjured, newborn deer.
They soon were able to discover that the deer was unable to stand on its own.
Police then spent time with the deer to get it to walk once again and after a few minutes, they were able to walk the deer into a field along the wood line where they found it's mother.
The fawn and its mother have been reunited once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.