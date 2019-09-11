AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after an explosive device was reportedly found at a home on Silver Street.
According to Agawam Fire officials, firefighters and police personnel were called to Silver Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of an explosive device that was found.
Agawam Police state that a several homes were evacuated as officials continue to investigate.
Suffield Street is closed between Silver and Mill Streets as part of the ongoing investigation, and residents are asked to avoid the area.
It is unclear when that section of roadway is anticipated to reopen.
Officials remained on scene investigating until 1:50 a.m., and Agawam Police told Western Mass News that a controlled detonation took place at the Tuckahoe Turf Farm off of Southwest St.
Officials were able to safely destroy three separate detonations.
State Police told Western Mass News that they are not involved in the investigation at this time.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
