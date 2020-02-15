ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were searching for a missing 62-year-old male, Richard Doty of Enfield, but has since found him.
Doty was last seen this past Friday around 10 a.m. near the Enfield Terrace.
Police have not released when or where Doty was found, but want to thank the public for all of their assistance with locating him.
