MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - Police have located a missing child they said was abducted more than 24 hours ago.
The child was found safe. Two others have been taken into custody.
Police issued an amber alert for Armel Muhammed, 4 who was missing out of Middletown.
Police said he was last seen in New Britain around 9 p.m. May 31.
Muhammed is described as a black male, about 3'6" and 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and blue jeans.
Police are also searching for 39-year-old Stephanie Michelle Fonda.
Both are believed to be traveling in a blue 2010 Chevy Malibu with CT license plate AX50065.
