Police: Four arrested on drug-related charges, 24 bags of heroin recovered.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested four men Friday morning on drug-related charges.
Springfield Police officials tell us that two of the men, 22-year-old Bryan Fernandez and 24-year-old Isander Gonzalez-Perez, had been arrested earlier this year on similar charges.
Fernandez was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug on October 3rd in the area of Spring and Pearl Streets.
Gonzalez-Perez was arrested on July 12th on Spring Street for on two counts of distribution of a Class A drug.
After observing drug activity in the area of Frost Street, police arrested 49-year-old Hector Padilla and managed to recover nine bags of heroin.
Padilla is being charged with possession of a Class A drug.
Springfield Police also arrested 34-year-old Jason Owen of Holyoke at the corner of Spring and Pearl Streets after police say Owen dropped two bags of heroin in front of police officials.
Fernandez and Gonzalez-Perez were also arrested at the corner of Spring and Pearl Streets.
Officials managed to recover a total of fifteen bags of heroin at the scene.
Both Fernandez and Gonzalez-Perez are now being charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, conspiracy to violate drug law, and two counts of distribution of a Class A drug.
Owen is being charged with possession of a Class A drug.
All four men are expected to appear in court sometime this coming week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.