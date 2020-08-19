SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A call for action after the arrest of a repeat violent offender in Springfield.
The Springfield Police Department and Hampden County District Attorney are calling for an immediate dangerousness hearing after picking up a 33-year-old suspect on assault and battery with dangerous weapon charges.
After police arrested Derek Lopez, a district court clerk released Lopez on a $5,000 cash bail. He was back on the streets within eight hours.
Police told Western Mass News Lopez has been arrested 16 times since he turned 18. Four of the times were on gun charges, and now both Springfield Police and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are trying to put a stop to this repeated offender in the community.
"This individual was let out on a low bail to possibly re-victimize. We wanted him held. We’re pushing forward with the district attorney’s office to get a dangerousness hearing," said Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Police records show Lopez was arraigned 60 times as an adult and has a pending heroin trafficking case, as well. Walsh told Western Mass News a dangerousness hearing will keep him behind bars for the time being.
