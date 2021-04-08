SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Joe Biden has signed an executive order on gun control. The president said it's to help curb gun violence in the wake of the recent mass shootings.

"I’m on board with most of what he’s talking about. I have no problem with registering homemade firearms, gun kits, that type of thing. That is an excellent idea. I disagree a little bit with the pistol brace situation,” said Russell Cardano, co-owner of R&M Gun Vault in East Longmeadow.

Cardano explained to Western Mass News that he is okay with most of President Joe Biden’s executive order. Massachusetts is already a state with some of the strictest gun control laws in the country.

On Thursday, Biden’s executive order cracks down on buyers of ghost guns, which are firearms put together by parts at home and lack serial numbers. A second order calls for regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces. It will categorize pistols using stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles, then it would require a federal license to have one.

Cardano pushes back on that order.

“Most of the pistol braces on the market and marketed to and sold to people with disabilities, so they too can enjoy the shooting sports,” Cardano noted.

Gun sales are already on the rise around the country, following President Biden's call to Congress to pass gun reform last month, but now, Cardano said they could go even higher.

“People are going to be flocking in all the gun stores in the next couple of weeks and they’re going to purchase up everything that’s available that’s not available in their eyes,” Cardano said.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told Western Mass News that she looks at this as an opportunity to stop gun violence in Springfield.

“I support legal carry for people who abide by the law, but I would be crazy to tell you that I’m certainly against anything that would help us fight a lot of these gun crimes,” Clapprood explained.

Congressman Richard Neal believes things need to go further and more needs to be done.

“I support the president’s position. There ought to be mental health background checks and there ought to be the ability to access documentation on criminal pass before someone gets to buy a gun,” Neal noted.

The president, tonight, is sending a message to Congress that he wants gun reform passed on a federal level and said the executive order he signed today does not violate the Second Amendment, but gun organizations could push back, saying it does.