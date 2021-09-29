SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police report a gunshot victim has been found by officers in Springfield following a shooting on Spring Street.
According to Ryan Walsh, public information officer for the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Spring St. around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday after their 'ShotSpotter' activated.
We're told when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.
"He was transported to Baystate with non-life threatening injuries," noted Walsh.
The Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau continues to investigate.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
