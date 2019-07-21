AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Agawam was making sure their community members were safe and hydrated this weekend.
Police officers were taking turns passing out cold water.
Sergeant Christopher Soto with the Agawam Police Department told Western Mass News they check on residents daily but with the extreme heat, they wanted to do something to help them cool down.
Western Mass News was able to visit two of the officers as they stopped at a dog park to hand out waters.
"Of course with hot weather in effect we came out with a plan to help the public cool off," Sergeant Soto said.
Sergeant Soto said the Police Department makes it a point to get out of their cruisers and interact with people.
He added handing out waters on hot days lets them to connect with community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.