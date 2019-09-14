SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Southwick Police Department confirms the two male suspects they were looking for in connection to a lost wallet that was stolen, have been identified.
Both suspects were last seen at Millie's Country Store on College Highway on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Police had originally asked for the public's help with identifying the two men.
Following that call for help, the two suspects were identified.
Detective Sgt. Thomas Krutka told Western Mass News charges are pending.
He says the wallet had a 'significant amount of money' in it and the cash did end up being recovered.
Police are not releasing the identities of the two men at this time.
