HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A delayed opening at Holyoke Mall had many people talking this morning. The mall said it was due to "unforeseen circumstances" while we've learned it was a due to a bomb threat.
Mass. State Police confirmed to us that the bomb squad determined the threat was a hoax, but they did do a sweep of the building with K-9s.
“Multiple people, multiple people were waiting in parking garages, sitting near the bus stop, and waiting around,” said Ben Alexander of Holyoke.
A bomb threat came in just before 9 a.m. Thursday at the Holyoke Mall and forced a delayed opening. While state and local police investigated inside, dozens waited in their cars in parking lots for the mall to open. In a statement to Western Mass News, Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said:
“We were advised an email was received and the email contained a bomb threat against the mall...At this time, it appears the mall is a victim of a ‘swatting’ event."
‘Swatting’ is when a prank call, or in this case email, results in a large police and emergency services response at a particular location.
Alexander had an 11 a.m. appointment to get his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the mall, but had to wait. He described what he saw when he arrived.
“All the stores were locked down, everybody was saying there was a bomb threat that was called in, I made access to the mall, walking around the main corridor trying to get in through that way and they had sniffing dogs,” Alexander noted.
Alexis Finn was also in the mall Thursday morning when it all began. She was told to leave immediately.
“So I was at the gym just doing my thing and then they said they had to close and I was like ‘Oh, probably for cleaning’ and then I went to Target and then when I got to Target, they were like ‘We have to evacuate the building’ so I just hope everyone's okay. I hope everything's good. It was kinda scary,” Finn said.
Doors did finally open at the Holyoke Mall at 1 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.