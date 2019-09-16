LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is learning new details about a hit and run accident in Ludlow last week that left a 12-year-old boy injured.
The driver has now been found and identified.
Last week Western Mass News spoke with the boy's father who was on a mission to find the person who hit his son.
We reached out to police after the dad said thanks to his efforts online, he received a tip and police were able to track down the driver.
Less than a week after 12-year-old Brady Procon was hit by a car while riding his bike on Center Street in Ludlow, Lieutenant Daniel Valadas said police now know who the driver was.
"We have identified the operator as an elderly gentleman from Springfield, being very cooperative, he was driving and insured and registered motor vehicle, as well as his privileges, are active to operate," Lt. Valadas said.
Lt. Valadas with the Ludlow Police Department shared new details about the investigation with western mass news.
"The elderly gentleman did stop and get out of his car and he did check on the young man, so there was a period there and we're investigating that. The law specifically says that someone is forced to stop, and I recommend to people to wait for police," Lt. Valadas said.
Valadas explained this incident serves as a reminder to everyone on the road to be alert.
"We do implore to motorists and bicyclists that you have to share the roadways and we certainly want everyone to obey all traffic laws, it's very dangerous out there at times especially during heavy traffic," Lt. Valadas said.
The man, who's name is not being released, was not arrested.
"If there are any elements to be made or to be met on a criminal statute, we'll look for a summons. If not, then we did not meet those elements," Lt. Valadas said.
And even though the driver of the car has been found, Lt. Valadas said police haven't stopped searching for answers.
"We're going to exhaust every avenue we can, every lead that we can, we're still looking at the video, taking statements, it's still under investigation," Lt. Valadas noted.
Western Mass News spoke to the boy's father, Jeremy earlier today, and he said he's frustrated by the lack of communication with police after he took it upon himself to try and find the driver by posting the alleged suspect's vehicle online.
However, he said that he will be patient as he waits for the police to do their work.
