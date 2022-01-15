EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police are investigating a fatal crash on Glendale Street in Easthampton that killed a Chicopee man Friday night.
According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, the crash occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Friday near 44 Glendale Street.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Yell of Chicopee. Yell succumbed to his injuries at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield later that night.
Easthampton Police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and State Police with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the crash.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating, though the cause of death has not been deemed suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.