CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified a local man who was killed in a crash last week on the Mass. Turnpike.
Mass. State Police said that 51-year-old John Kitchen of Ludlow died after the Ford Transit van he was driving crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning near exit 9 on the westbound side of the Pike in Charlton.
That tractor-trailer, according to police, was stopped because of a temporary road closure due to construction work.
Kitchen was pronounced dead at the scene.
"While this crash remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, it is believed that the operator of the Transit van failed to observe that traffic had stopped and crashed into the trailer at highway speed," State Police noted in a statement.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 58 year old man from Chicopee, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
