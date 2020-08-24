SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Montague on Saturday, according to Mary Carey, communications director of the Northwestern District Attorney's Office
Welman Hernandez-Diaz, 35, of Worcester, was the victim of the apparent drowning in the Connecticut River over the weekend, she said.
Montague Police, Montague Fire and Rescue, and Massachusetts State Police responded to the Rock Dam swimming area before noon, where Hernandez-Diaz had been swimming with a group of people and was reported to have gone underwater, Carey said.
No foul play is suspected in the incident, which remains under investigation, she said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.