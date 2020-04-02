CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the suspect in a deadly shooting in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police were called to a report of shots fired at 239 Meadow Street around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers arrived, located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and provided emergency care.
That victim was transported to an area hospital, but later died.
An investigation by Chicopee Police detectives and troopers assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office led to the arrest of 25-year-old Aramis Ares of Springfield.
Ares is facing charges of manslaughter and carrying a loaded firearm while intoxicated. He was booked at Chicopee Police headquarters, held without bail, and is being held at the Ludlow Correctional Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.