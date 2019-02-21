BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police officials are investigating a deadly overnight crash that occurred on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Blandford.
Mass. State Police said that around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, a tandem tractor-trailer, driven by a 54-year-old Rhode Island man, was heading east on the Mass. Pike when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another tractor-trailer that was being driven eastbound by a 55-year-old New York man.
Two other vehicles - a 2016 Isuzu box truck and a 2016 Dodge pickup truck - were also struck as they traveled east.
The driver of the box truck, 41-year-old Robert Epps of Bronx, NY, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The drivers of the tractor-trailers, as well as the driver and passenger in the pickup truck, were also brought to Baystate for minor injuries.
Police closed the entire eastbound side of I-90 as crews continued to investigate, and the on-ramp to the Mass Pike in Lee was also blocked. All lanes on the eastbound in Blandford were reopened around 8:30 a.m.
The Mass Pike on-ramp in Lee was also reopened shortly thereafter.
State Police noted in a statement that "Weather and road conditions are believed to have been a factor in this crash", but the crash remains under investigation.
No charges have been filed.
