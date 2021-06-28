CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash that occurred last week in Chicopee.
Mass. State Police said that troopers responded to the area of the five-mile marker on I-291 in Chicopee around 1 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash.
When emergency crews arrived, they found one person involved in the crash - identified by State Police as 41-year-old Francisco Flores of Springfield - suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries and CPR began and an AED was used.
Flores was declared dead at the scene.
The conditions of others involved in the crash is not immediately known.
State Police said that the crash remains under investigation.
