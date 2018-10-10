CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation into an illegally parked car has led to the arrest of a murder suspect.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was on-patrol in the Fairview section of the city when he saw a car parked in a handicap space at a Memorial Drive business.
The officer ran the plate and found that the driver - 39-year-old Felix Joel Reyes-Olivencia - had an active arrest warrant out of Springfield for murder and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
As the officer called for backup, Reyes-Olivencia reportedly started to drive away.
Backup arrived and a traffic stop was conducted, during which it was reportedly found that the female passenger - 36-year-old Jessica Diaz of Holyoke - was also wanted on an active warrant.
During a search of the car, police reportedly found pills and clear plastic bags in the center console.
Wilk said that Diaz also allegedly had a clear plastic bag containing a white powder, believed to be cocaine, in a shirt pocket.
Reyes-Olivencia was arrested on the outstanding warrant, as well as a charge of distribution of a Class E drug.
Diaz was arrested on a charge of possession of a Class B drug (cocaine), as well as on that outstanding warrant.
Both were held without bail pending their arraignments Wednesday in Chicopee District Court.
