Police in Chicopee seeking public's assistance in identifying vehicle break-in suspect.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual accused of breaking in to several vehicles.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department stated that, late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, their dispatch center received multiple reports of a person that had been going through unlocked cars.
These vehicle break-ins all took place in the Fairview section of the city, specifically on James Street, Dowds Lane, and Nye Street.
Wilk adds that these break-ins should serve as a reminder for residents to lock their vehicles when left unattended.
This is not the first time residents in the area have reported someone rummaging through unlocked vehicles.
Back on June 14, Chicopee Police reported that they had been looking to identify an individual that allegedly had been pulling on car door handles on Polaski Drive.
The individual, who has not yet been located yet, managed to find an unlocked truck and stole $700-worth of refrigeration equipment that was located inside the vehicle.
If you recognize the pictured individual, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.
